Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had to face a lot of criticism lately. After the couple Sussex made a big fuss about their concern for the environment it was revealed that the pair took multiple trips abroad on private jets.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it a point to highlight their concern for the environment. Prince Harry even went as far as to say that he plans to have only two children because he fears for the environment.

Speaking on Jeremy Vine on 5, Carole Malone, a commentator, claimed Prince Harry and Meghan's credentials as "eco-warriors are shot now".

She said: "You can't lecture us and the rest of the world on climate change when you are taking private planes everywhere.....This was their fourth private flight in 11 days."

She added: "This is just rich people justifying their excesses and it's shameful.....I don't know how Meghan and Harry think they look to the outside world.....As far as I am concerned their credentials as eco-warriors and climate campaigners, they are shot now."

Which is a fair observation, no one who is so blatantly hypocritical about the causes they supposedly believe in should be given a pass. Prince Harry and Meghan are facing criticism because of the heavy handedness of their environmentalism.

Meghan and Harry know what they did was not environmentally friendly and yet they did it anyway. It looks like the couple Sussex wants everybody else to make sacrifices for the environment, but they are not willing to do so themselves. They seem to be all talk and no action. The Royal couple needs to practice what they preach.