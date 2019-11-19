It looks like the world is moving fast for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the palace aides have urged the couple to slow down a bit. The couple just went on a month-long trip to Africa recently and had many other professional commitments in the United Kingdom and around the world as well.

Amidst all of these, they faced the wrath of the privy eyes of the British media and are trying to stay away from the limelight, as the duo believe every news piece about them has a negative connection to it. In the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', Meghan and Harry lashed out against the media for their harsh treatment and that's when things turned serious.

Palace aides have requested Meghan and Harry to take a break from all work commitments and cool down a bit to get themselves up and going. "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," said an insider to Sunday Times.

Another insider told the Sunday Telegraph that the duo have been implored to "slow down" for months as "there was no maternity leave, there was no summer break" and they were constantly on royal duty right from the day they got married in May 2018.

Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles, will soon fly to the United States along with her husband Harry and son Archie and spend Thanksgiving with her mother, Doria Ragland, and wants her six-month-old son to grow up being aware of his American heritage.

Reports stated that they would be back to the Buckingham Palace just a few days before Christmas, but latest updates reveal that the two might stay in the US for Christmas and head back to the UK post the festivities.

The Sun quoted an insider by saying that though Queen Elizabeth would be hurt by Meghan and Harry not being at the Buckingham Palace for Christmas, she is much gracious and would forgive them anyway. "The Queen might be a little hurt but she's far too gracious to ever let it show or be known."