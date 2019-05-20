Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the Royal stars of the moment and it isn't necessarily a good thing. Their unorthodox decisions have thrust them in the spotlight, especially when it came to Meghan's pregnancy.

Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "massively overshadowed" other Royal Family members engaged on official duties because of the frenzy they generated with the secretive birth of their son Archie, royal correspondent Chris Ship claimed.

Meghan Markle's pregnancy was so tightly wrapped in secrecy that when she went into labour, even senior Royals were in the dark. The Royal couple welcomed their firstborn son baby Archie Harrison on May 6, but Meghan refused to pose on hospital steps breaking Royal tradition.

Apparently, the tight grip the couple kept on details about the birth generated a frenzy among the public and the media, with royal correspondent Chris Ship claiming the wait for baby Archie "massively overshadowed" royals on duty. Speaking to ITV's The Royal Rota, Mr. Ship said: "Charles and Camilla went to Germany on a very important visit – they got massively overshadowed by the baby."

The fact that the birth of baby Archie overshadowed important meetings on diplomatic and international relations is a bit disappointing, but it is expected, since the arrival of the baby was one of the most anticipated events of the year. We can go as far as to say that the birth of baby Archie was as anticipated as the release of Avengers: Endgame. The comparison is not much of an exaggeration either. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are residing in Frogmore Cottage with their baby, but it looks like the Royal Palace, as well as the press, will still scrutinize their every move.