It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be putting carving their own paths on hold. And this change in plans may be thanks to baby Archie.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already given their "blessing" for their son to be given a title, a royal expert has claimed. But baby Archie will have to wait a while before he is given the title of "Prince."

Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie on May 6. But apparently, the Royal baby was not given an official title, despite suggestions he might have become the Earl of Dumbarton, as a nod to one of Prince Harry's subsidiary titles. Equally the baby boy could have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, instead, he will be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Speaking on Sunrise, Royal Editor Rob Jobson, claimed Meghan and Prince Harry had already given their blessing for their son to become 'Prince Archie', but will have to wait for Prince Charles to become king.

When asked if the Queen has to approve on the name, the expert replied in the affirmative. But he also said that since baby Archie is so low in the hierarchy and might never be King, it doesn't really matter.

Asked if the Queen would have had to sign off on the name 'Archie', Mr. Jobson replied: "Yes, she would, but the reality is this little lad is so far down the pecking order, he's never going to be king, so it doesn't really matter. It seems that Royal baby Archie has the right to the title of 'His Royal Highness' once Prince Charles becomes king because he would be the grandson of a reigning monarch through the male line. The chances of Prince Charles ascending the throne aren't outrageous, but even if he does, baby Archie's claim to the throne is still much lower in the hierarchy. The rule relates to a royal decree created by the Queen's grandfather, who wanted to limit the number of grand titles within the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't seem to be worried about Royal titles for their baby, but it looks like they aren't against one either.