It seems the Duchess of Sussex wants to add another feather to her cap! A royal expert said that Meghan Markle has "her eyes on the US Presidency" even as US President Donald Trump made it clear during a press conference on September 23 that he's not a fan of the 'Suits' actor and wished "a lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

Royal expert Omid Scobie, who co-wrote an unauthorized biography titled 'Finding Freedom' on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the revelation of Meghan's interest in running for the presidency. Meghan had stepped down as a senior royal with her husband Prince Harry to move to LA with their son Archie Harrison and become financially independent.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, Scobie said: "She has her eyes set on the US presidency. Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president." The revelation came after the Duke of Sussex faced criticism for telling people to vote against Trump. While speaking in a Time 100 video message, Harry shared that he was not eligible to vote during the US elections which are going to take place on November 3, this year. The Duke also added that he had never voted in the UK either where the royals are expected to remain politically neutral.

In the Time 100 video, Harry said: "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. When the bad outweighs the good, for many, whether we realize it or not, it erodes our ability to have compassion and our ability to put ourselves in someone else's shoes. Because when one person buys into negativity online, the effects are felt exponentially. It's time to not only reflect but act."

Meghan, echoing similar sentiments, said: "Every four years we are told the same thing that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do and you deserve to be heard."

Although they did not endorse any candidate, it was pretty evident from the former royal couple's statement that they were not in support of Trump, who is campaigning for re-election and is being criticized for his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though both Harry and Meghan have been vocal about the upcoming elections, the Buckingham Palace has always distanced itself from comments made by the Duke of Sussex as the British monarchy chooses to remain neutral, be it their own nation's politics or world affairs.

During a press conference at the White House recently, Trump was asked about the video in which Harry and Meghan are seen encouraging Americans to vote. The reporter suggested that the couple was "essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden" and asked for Trump's reaction to it. Trump responded by saying, "I'm not a fan of hers" and wished a "lot of luck to Harry because he's going to need it."

Trump's comments about Meghan had peeved Twitter users who called him 'sexist'. One user tweeted, "Who's gonna tell the president that Meghan doesn't need him to 'be a fan' of hers," while another one wrote on the micro-blogging website, "I love how much Meghan makes you misogynistic men mad. they can't handle a Black woman being in that amount of power can they." Another user tweeted, "BOTH Harry and Meghan endorse Biden and he attacks only HER...this POS @realDonaldTrump is a sexist A*e."

Another Twitter user wrote: "Trump is asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle endorsing Joe Biden and he tells the press he's never liked her (I wonder why) and then says: "I wish a lot of luck to Harry...cause he's gonna need it. WHAT. A. PRICK."