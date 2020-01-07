Meghan Markle is not pregnant with baby no. 2 despite claims made by entertainment blogger Perez Hilton. According to the new rumour, the Duchess of Sussex dropped another major clue over the holidays by not being present in the photo released on New Year's Eve.

In the snap, Prince Harry is seen cradling 7-month-old Archie in his arms. The father and son are both wearing their winter gear complete with matching bonnets. However, Markle was missing from the photo, because she was taking the picture.

"Wishing you all a very happy new year and thanking you all for your continued support!" read the post, which is set to a Coldplay song. "We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness." The post is signed "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Hilton claimed that there are speculations Markle has been hiding from the public because she's trying to hide her growing baby bump. Reports also claim that the Duchess of Sussex could give birth in the spring. However, these claims are completely untrue.

The royal couple announced that their first royal engagement of 2020 will begin Tuesday when they will visit the Canada House in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K. as well as staff "to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada."

This proves that Markle is not in the hiding and neither is she pregnant.

The palace confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry (along with little Archie!) were "spending private family time in Canada" ahead of Christmas.