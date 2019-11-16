Hillary Clinton discreetly visited Meghan Markle at her Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and raised speculations that the Duchess of Sussex is considering a run for politics. However, none of it is true as both Meghan and Hillary just had a fan moment together and spent time talking about their personal lives and women empowerment.

A source revealed that the two of them shared a big hug and Hillary also spent time playing with little Archie and spoke about Chelsea's new born son Jasper, who is only 4-months-old. "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting,'' the source told DailyMail and also added that ''they are mutual fangirls!''

Also, Meghan revealed that she had sent a letter to President Bill Clinton when she was 11-years-old asking the President to use his powers ad take down a ''sexist'' commercial for a dishwasher soup brand that showed women in a bad light. The two discussed the letter but it is not known if Bill Clinton replied to it. In the letter, Meghan had mentioned that ''women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans' replaced with the more palatable people.''

Just a few days ago, Hillary spoke about Meghan's harsh treatment by the media and said that she just wants to hug her and make her feel comfortable. ''Oh my God, I want to hug her. I feel as a mother. I just want to put my arms around her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down. Keep going, do what you think is right.'' The two also discussed about harsh treatment by the media and Hillary comforted Meghan asking her to stay strong during these hard times.

Reports state that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry along with their baby boy Archie, will soon fly to the U.S for a holiday as they want to take some time off and relax a bit and stay away from the privy eyes of the British media. The couple would spend Thanksgiving in the U.S for the first time and would be back to the Buckingham Palace just a few days before Christmas.