Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are different from each other and are treated in a different way by the media. While Kate is praised for everything she does, Meghan receives harsh treatment.

Just recently, People put out an exclusive article quoting a few sources and Meghan's friends with the headline that read, Meghan Markle Is 'Very Aware That Kate Will Be Queen' — But They Are 'Pitted Against Each Other' and made everyone wonder if Meghan's recent outbursts against the media is a well planned con to keep Kate away from the throne.

Conspiracy theorists' best friend

The article sounded ridiculous and looked like a conspiracy theorists' best friend and was also peppered with lots of misogyny. A few highlights were, "Meghan is very aware that Kate will be Queen; their roles are very clear. Meghan doesn't fit the mold, while Kate was groomed for this,'' People quoted a source by saying.

The source also added that Meghan Markle was a ''fully formed person" when she joined the royal family, while Kate Middleton was still in college when she met fellow student William. "What's challenging is when they are pitted against each other. That's been challenging to both of them. Meghan has her life, Kate has hers."

William and Kate toe the line

People quoted a friend of Meghan Markle by saying, ''William and Kate toe the line, maybe because they have to, but Harry and Meghan are saying no—no to releasing the names of Archie's godparents, no to saying where Meghan gave birth," says the friend. "They are trying to carve out a different sort of public life and reset the rules."

On the surface, it looks like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle look at each other as enemies but that's far from the truth. Recent reports were out that Kate and William lent a helping hand to Meghan and Harry after their emotional documentary and were worried about their mental health. The two have supported each other in every interview and there's no tiff between them whatsoever.