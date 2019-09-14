Many were happy when Markle joined the royal family because she was the first biracial to marry a royal. She was also a divorcee, so her entrance in the Firm was a huge change from the traditional monarchy.

According to entertainment reporter Ashley Pearson, Markle's background and experience especially in acting make her a perfect member of the royal family. In the 2019 Amazon Prime documentary "Harry and Meghan: When Two Became Three," she pointed out how those things make the royal life easier for the former "Suits" star.

"As a Hollywood actress, she would be used to red carpets, used to getting dressed in order to be recognised [and] used to getting questions fired at her by journalists," Pearsons said. "You are showing up at an opening at Doncaster in the middle of England on a rainy day and you have to look thrilled at talking to everyone for two hours. That's something that an actress needs to pull off. As a royal you aren't allowed to show annoyance or depression on public walkabouts."

Aside from Markle's acting experience, she was also involved in several charities even before she met Prince Harry. According to Pearson, the Duchess of Sussex understands the "global stage."

Pearson also pointed out how Markle brought a lot of humanitarian work to the equation. For her, Prince Harry and Markle's tandem is very promising because both are dedicated to helping the people.

"I think Prince Harry was very close to stepping into his full role as a member of the Royal Family and the possibility of meeting someone who was equally passionate and engaged about changing the world, helping other people, was extremely attractive to Harry," she added.

In related news, Markle reportedly fears that her son Archie would struggle to "fit in" school. Middleton revealed in her lifestyle blog The Tig her difficult childhood growing up.

According to the Duchess of Sussex, from her teens to her 20s she was in constant struggle to fit in. Markle revealed that she only found true happiness when she turned 33. She encouraged her readers to be "kind to yourself."

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.