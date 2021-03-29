Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised eyebrows after they made explosive claims against the Royal family during their tell-all interview with Oprah that rocked the Buckingham Palace, accusing them of racism and being mean to their own.

During the interview, Meghan alleged that Kate Middleton had made her cry days before her wedding during a disagreement with a bridesmaid gown and was treated unfairly with a cold shoulder by the family.

However, an uncle of Kate has come to her defense saying he doesn't believe the the Duchess of Cambridge can be rude to her own people declaring that he doesn't "believe for a moment that Kate made Meghan cry".

The uncle, named Gary Goldsmith, who is the brother of Kate's mother Carole, revealed that he's spent considerable time with Kate since her childhood days saying he's never seen her being mean to others and always had a helping nature.

"I've known Kate since she was born and she doesn't have a mean bone in her body. It's just simply not in her nature,'' said Kate's uncle to the DailyMail.

Kate's uncle rejected Meghan's claim that Kate made her cry days before her wedding saying if there was anyone who threw a hissy fit, it had to be Meghan as that's her nature as a person.

"She (Kate) is even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan,'' he said and continued, ''Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate's honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I've ever met.''

The uncle took potshots at Meghan saying she's a Hollywood actress and knows how to manipulate the audience with her lies and fake acting and also stated that he doesn't believe a single word that comes out of Meghan's mouth.

"I don't blame Meghan – she's a Hollywood starlet. You can't blame a tiger for biting the head off a sheep. But I don't believe a word that comes out of her mouth. She's an actress and knows how to manipulate her audience,'' he said.