Piers Morgan, the most controversial personality in the British media, came above the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in the list of London's 100 Most Influential People. While Piers was positioned at no. 21, Meghan took the no. 22 spot of the list. Piers, could not be much happier and looked gleeful hosting the Good Morning Britain show and couldn't hide his smile.

During the show, a happy and delighted Piers, talked about his apparent victory in the London's 100 Most Influential People list and also took a dig at Meghan Markle for being a step behind him. ''What's good is that I'm in at 21... and oh Meghan Markle is in at 22 - that's awkward isn't it? Obviously none of my work colleagues made the list, unfortunately,'' he said.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is positioned at the no. 1 spot in the list and London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan is positioned at no. 2. While the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson is positioned at no. 4, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton are positioned at no. 5. Also, the Indian born steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who owns a part of Queen's Park Rangers and the historic West London Football Club is placed above fellow billionaire Richard Branson at no. 9 while the Virgin Airlines owner is placed at no. 10.

The list was released by London Post and this gives Piers the ammunition to speak whatever he wants on his show without any repercussions. Just before he went on a Halloween holiday, the controversial Piers sparked off a debate online calling himself a ''penguin'' while taking a jab against people who oppose being specified to a gender. This angered a lot of trans people and called him to be fired. However, Piers seemed to not be worried at all and went on to enjoy his Halloween break.

After being back on his show after close to two weeks, several of his fans took to Twitter welcoming him. One user wrote, ''Welcome back Piers, am glad common sense has returned to Breakfast TV,'' and another user wrote, ''One and only is back. Thank God !!'' Another fan of his wrote, ''It's just not the same without him.''