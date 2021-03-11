Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey rocked the entire world shedding light on how badly the couple was treated at the Buckingham Palace. The Duchess revealed that her little boy Archie was subjected to racism even before he was born. Royal fans were shocked and appalled by the crude behavior they were subjected to but not everyone seems to be buying Meghan Markle's story.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens took to Fox News talking to Sean Hannity and described Meghan Markle as a "liar" and a "leftist narcissist" who can't keep her stories straight and shed doubt on her claims that her son Archie was denied the title of a Prince simply because of his skin color. Candace hinted that Meghan's story is made up only to garner sympathy to cover up their runaway from the Royal palace.

While a lot of celebrities from the left side of the political spectrum lauded Meghan's boldness to hit out against the Royal's behavior, several commentators from the right wing found holes in the Duchess' story claiming she's making things up and blowing it out of proportion to make her look victimized.

''She [Meghan] said she doesn't read newspapers or check social media. That's not true because she then said that she was suicidal because of bad press,'' said Candace to the Fox News anchor, and continued, "If you have seen a picture of Archie and you believe he suffered anti-black racism, then call me a Nigerian prince and give me your credit card.''

Candace also went ahead lashing out at Meghan for putting in a complaint to British broadcaster ITV simply because she didn't like the way she was portrayed in the news by Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. The host of the breakfast program mocked Meghan and Harry for their interview with Oprah and said the couple were "lying'' throughout the interview. After receiving backlash for his harsh words, Morgan quit the show but refused to apologize for his comments.

"Piers Morgan was all of us when he was dressing down Meghan Markle and calling her out on the lies she's told... To put in her phone call to have his voice silenced because she is unhappy with the press? She is a typical leftist narcissist,'' said Candace and continued, "He believes that Meghan Markle was lying. I agree with him. Why aren't we allowed to have an opinion anymore? It's dangerous.''