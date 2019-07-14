Meghan Markle's move to split from the Royal household continues to land her in hot water. The Duchess of Sussex has been at the centre of a storm around the reported split within the Royal Family – but this would not be the first time the Duchess has been caught in such a scenario, according to a biography.

There have been rumours of an alleged feud brewing between the two Royal couples for a while now. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry splitting from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Kensington Palace and set up their own household in Frogmore Cottage only added to those rumours.

Meghan herself has experience of family rows, although she was usually the mediator in the past, according to 2019 book 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess'. The Duchess felt like she "had to pick sides" between her divorced parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle.

Doria and Thomas separated when Meghan was just a toddler and divorced several years later, according to the book. Meghan Markle has managed to stay poised through the hardship and has made something of herself. Royal biographer Andrew Morton said Meghan struggled with this but learned how to control her emotions. A school friend told Morton: "She's very poised. It could be hard for her. "Sometimes she felt she had to pick sides."

If Meghan is embroiled in any more rows with other Royals, being "poised" and controlled could help de-escalate the situation. However, it seems like Meghan Markle has forgotten her past, as the Duchess of Sussex has not been de-escalating situations, in fact she has been escalating alleged feuds to get her own way. Diplomacy is something Meghan Markle needs to learn if she wants her life as a Royal to be easier.