It seems that the Royal feud has gotten so out of hand that the Queen herself had to step in and make them play nice.

Apparently, the Queen waded into the alleged row between Meghan Markle and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, by acting as "peacemaker", it's been claimed.

The media has been reporting that the feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been brewing for months. But recently it seemed that both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had called a truce when the pair were seen hugging during the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey.

According to Life & Style, the Queen "wanted everyone to get along" so stepped in to cool tensions.

A source told the US magazine: "The Queen is extremely fair so she isn't siding with Kate or Meghan but she's tired of reading about their feud every day.

"She's confident that she'll get their friendship back on track.

"But it's not going to happen overnight.

"The Queen believes that once Meghan gives birth in the spring the two will have more in common and will bond over their children."

The publication also says that the Queen spoke to Kate and told her to organise a baby shower for Meghan as a "peace offering".

From the public outings, it seems evident that both the couple Cambridge and Sussex have no animosity between them and are genuinely trying to be a united family. Especially if that's what the Queen wants. Though the Queen also approved separate offices for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, which seems curious to us. If unity in the family is what the Queen wants, separate offices might not be the way to go. But we wish the Royal Family well.