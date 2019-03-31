Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton hold equal importance in the Royal Family. They both are adored and loved by millions and their humanitarian work proves that they are the perfect match for Prince Harry and Prince Williams respectively. Even Queen Elizabeth has a close relationship with the two but their well-wishers always wonder whom do Her Majesty prefers over the other?

Meghan Markle began her relationship with Prince Harry in 2016 and they announced their engagement in November 2017. Their engagement announcement prompted generally positive comments about the possible social significance of a mixed-race member of the royal family. The couple got married on May 19 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

As of now, the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living at Nottingham Cottage and are currently expecting their first child. As earlier reported, their first child will be the seventh in line to the throne and after the birth, the Duke and Duchess will move to Frogmore Cottage in Home Park.

Meghan Markle has worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate. She is a vocal feminist and uses her role as a member of the royal family to support women's right and social justice.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton met Prince Williams in 2001 while they were students in residence at St. Salvator's Hall at the University of St. Andrews. The couple began dating in 2003 and after some ups-and-downs, they became engaged in October 2010 in Kenya. The couple got married in Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Kate Middleton's charity works focus mainly on issues surrounding young children, addiction, and art. The Duchess of Cambridge has also encouraged people to open up about their mental health issues.

It was recently reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly decided to split from the royal household. It was pretty obvious that Her Majesty might have mixed feelings about the whole separation issue. Whereas, Kate Middleton and Prince Williams are following all the Royal protocols and living their life by the book.

At the same time, as per a report by CheatSheet, Kate Middleton reportedly does things exactly the way Queen Elizabeth prefers and Meghan Markle's previous body of work causes could come in between. From the looks of it, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are equally important to Queen Elizabeth.