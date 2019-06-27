Reports and rumours have long circulated about an alleged feud brewing between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge. Though Meghan and Kate seem to have had issues, it looks like both the Royals will be burying the hatchet.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have kept up appearances in public, but there has been some tension between them. Especially after Meghan prompted the split of the Royal household. Meghan Markle wants to carve her own path as a Royal, and she doesn't seem to be the type to let rules and protocol stand in her way.

Her attitude has rubbed quite a few Royals the wrong way, including Kate Middleton and the Queen herself. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married last year, but not every Royal was on board with their relationship. Prince William reportedly advised Harry that he was heading into a relationship with Meghan much too quickly.

Meghan Markle split from Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity in a bid for independence. And it was reported that Meghan was earning some goodwill from the British public for her charitable efforts. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also moved to Frogmore Cottage to raise baby Archie away from the Palace.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will be together at Wimbledon. And observers may finally be able to decipher whether there is any truth to the feud rumours. We have to say that though Kate and Meghan may keep things cordial in public, observers may still pick up signs of a feud. But Wimbledon could very well show fans how far the feud has gotten and if it will finally tip over in public.