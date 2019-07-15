Meghan Markle is finally making public appearances with her son,. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex took her two-month-old son Archie to his first polo match.

But the thing about a public outing is the scrutiny, now Meghan is adept at protecting her privacy, but there is only so much one can do in public. And she did not garner much goodwill when she tried to restrict the freedoms of others in public.

Reportedly, fans were concerned about her parenting skills, with the new mum being mummy shamed for how she held her son. Was she doing it wrong? An expert has spoken out.

Meghan Markle is a new mother and still has much to learn. But it looks like some fans don't have the patience to see Meghan grow as a mother. Meghan could be seen cradling her baby as she arrived at a charity polo match to support Prince Harry, she looked every inch a doting mum. The 37-year-old could be seen kissing her baby son Archie's head upon her arrival at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, where the match was taking place.

But the public was quick to pounce on the Duchess for her apparent ineptitude in handling her baby, with many claiming she wasn't holding Archie - who is just two months old - "properly". One of them said that Meghan wasn't comfortable holding her own child, that she was uncomfortable and on the verge of dropping him. While another was curious why Meghan couldn't hold her child properly after two months, they added that it was clear that the nanny took care of baby Archie. We have to say that Meghan looked comfortable and if her care towards her son seems lacking, she will surely learn to be better.