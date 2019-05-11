Meghan Markle has given birth to baby Archie Harrison. After all the secrecy that surrounded Meghan's pregnancy, it looks like she will be overcompensating by revealing a little too much going forward.

An expert has apparently claimed that Meghan will shock by breastfeeding in public. Women's mentor and clinical hypnotherapist Catherine Raincock made a number of predictions as to how the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will handle motherhood.

She claimed Meghan is likely to breastfeed in public, something a royal has never done before. Catherine told Express.co.uk exclusively: "In line with the earth mother approach, I have a feeling that Meghan will do her best to choose breast."

The expert goes on to claim that the move will be inspiring to mothers all over the world. "Imagine the gasps of relief from mothers across the globe when Meghan breastfeeds her baby, dare I say, in public."

We have to say that it is highly unlikely that Meghan Markle will breastfeed her child in public, even if she does, it won't be in full view of the public, between her entourage and her security arrangement. Even if Meghan were to breastfeed Archie in a park in broad daylight, it is unlikely that the public will catch a glimpse of the Duchess doing so.

Breastfeeding in public would make Meghan "the ultimate empowered mother", Catherine claimed.

Meghan Markle has strived hard to carve her own path and make her own identity as a Royal, whether by shunning tradition or by embracing the unusual, she did have big plans for an unorthodox homebirth, even though they were abandoned. Meghan Markle is not your typical Royal and we'll just have to wait and see if she indeed decides to breastfeed her baby in public.