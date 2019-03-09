It had been previously circulated that Kensington Palace will be taking strict measures to curb the hatred and racial slur that has been targetted towards the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. And right now it seems that the palace's effort has finally paid off.

In an operation, it has been found out that there are just 20 profiles that have been circulating this negativity against the Duchess and adding fuel to the fire. Some of the profiles that have been reported are named The Gossip Girl and DreamCatcher63. These two profiles have been actively responsible for spewing hatred on the internet against Meghan Markle. From racial discrimination to disregarding her pregnancy, most of the negative trivia originated from these two profiles.

Some of the tweets that have been found on the pages of The Gossip Girl are so invective and the allegations are so baseless that Meghan's fans' could not help but openly call them out on their misdemeanour. It also has negative comments about the actress's acting skills when she was in US drama named Suits. "Trying to look as white as possible," one post read.

The identity of the person behind the handle called "The Gossip Girl" has been traced back to a Brooklyn-based model, referring to herself as Bobbie Grei. Her website describes her as a musician, also adding that she has been voted by Maxim magazine as their "top 10, 2013 Hometown Hotties Finalists." Her bio reads as someone who is "triple threat" and that "Bobbie is prepared to take over the world with her hypnotizing voice and larger than life heart."

Another Twitter user, DreamCatcher63, was solely responsible for spreading the rumour that Meghan Markle is faking her pregnancy and that she is having a surrogacy. "IMHO-- #meghanmarkle is NOT pregnant she and #PrinceHarry have hired a #SURROGATE THAT wud explain the lack of definitive due date & most of all her odd ever-changing "baby bump" especially THIS photo of it! I've got 3Kids. MY belly was NEVER shaped like that or was it SQUARE."

Her tweet read about the pregnancy of the Duchess of Sussex. This claim took the Twitter world by storm but not without being criticised. As a Twitter user has pointed out, "No pregnant woman knows her absolute due date! Due date is the best guess. Why would she reveal this info? So that some nutter like yourself or paps can stalk her all the way to the hospital? It's not your business!!!!"

The most intriguing part about the DreamCatcher63's profile is that her bio reads "WILL DESTROY British Royals." No idea from where this hatred originates from. On November 8, 2016, Prince Harry's Communications Secretary released a strongly worded statement against social media harassment that was meted out to Meghan Markle on social media.

The statement read, "Some of this has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments." The statement further stated how, commentators would justify their action by saying that "this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game,'" and that the Prince himself disagrees with this narrative and that this is not a game "it is her life and his."