Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may not see eye to eye, but it looks like Meghan Markle has an upper hand over the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Sussex has a "huge advantage" over Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, according to a royal expert. It is known that before joining the Royal Family, Meghan was a successful Hollywood star and as such had experience dealing with the public, whereas Kate was thrown headfirst into being a royal at a relatively young age with no media training.

Former royal bodyguard Ken Wharfe told the Daily Mail that from Meghan's very first public engagement with Prince Harry, that she was "brilliant" at dealing with the media. He added that Diana would have liked that about her. Wharfe said: "Meghan is a consummate performer with her theatrical background, which gives her a huge advantage in dealing with the public."

But her initial success seems to have withered as Meghan has been losing supporters in the press and the public with her antics. Given her celebrity and her experience dealing with the spotlight, she should know how to navigate accordingly. But her demands of privacy, especially in public has won her no supporters.

Meghan seems to have forgotten to bring her Hollywood experience with her when she became a Royal. And we have to say that her experience as a celebrity would have helped her a lot as a Royal. And as things stand, Kate Middleton is doing a far better job as a Duchess than Meghan. Especially with her recent comment that sparked outrage in the public. Meghan Markle was reportedly overheard at a recent event about how the constant criticism was getting to her. Well, Meghan Markle may have to dial back on the extreme privacy precautions and let the public and the press in a little.