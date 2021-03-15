Meghan Markle Has a Trove of Documents to Back Up Her Interview Claims, Says Gayle King

Broadcast journalist for CBS News and a close to friend to Oprah, Gayle King, came out in support of Meghan Markle and Harry after their explosive interview in which the couple levelled startling allegations that Archie was not given the title of a Prince due to racist talks about his skin color by the Royal family even before he was born.

The sit-down with Oprah shook the Buckingham Palace and skeletons came tumbling out of the closet as Meghan exposed their mean demeanor as her husband Harry, sat next to her acknowledging the horrific experience they had to undergo after their marriage.

While several celebrities and news anchors such as Piers Morgan questioned the authenticity of Meghan's claims and many called her a ''liar'' who craves for sympathy, Gayle King revealed that the Duchess is saying the truth and has ''plenty of receipts'' to back up her bombshell Oprah interview saying the Duchess has kept a track of things to support her incendiary claims about the Royal Family. "I think Meghan has plenty of receipts, meaning she's been keeping track of things," said Gayle King at CBS's This Morning.

Even actress Janina Gavankar, who is a close friend to Meghan Markle, revealed that the Duchess has safely kept all emails and texts about her horrifying experience and has plenty to backup against the Buckingham Palace if there's a need to be.

Janina told MailOnline that "there are many emails and texts to support" Meghan's experience and the actress also stated that Meghan had spoken to a close confidant about wanting to seek help after struggling with her mental health but was asked not to do so by the members of the Royal family as it would show them in a bad light.

We Are Not A Racist Family, Says Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, refuted Meghan Markle's claims that the Royal family were concerned about Archie's skin color and shot back to a reporter during a walking question and answer session by saying, ''We are not a racist family.'' When another reporter shouted a question asking if he spoke to his brother Harry after the Oprah interview, William said he hasn't spoken to him but intends to do soon.

Royal fans questioned Prince William's commitment to his brother as despite Meghan and Harry were seen vulnerable crying their heart out in pain, William on the other hand has still not spoken to them, showing how deep the rift really lies in the family.