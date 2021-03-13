Meghan Markle & Harry's Oprah Interview: Royal Experts Fact Check Duchess' Explosive Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview opened a can of worms as the Duchess accused the Royal family of being racists as she revealed they spoke about Archie's skin color much before he was even born and declined to give him the title of a Prince as his bloodline might be different.

Right after the interview was aired, royal commentators rushed to fact check Meghan's explosive claims and pushed back against a few which they believe might not be true. The latest of the allegations to be picked up is Meghan's claims that she had to hand over her passport and driver's license after she became a member of the Royal family.

During the interview with Oprah, the 39-year-old said she felt ''trapped'' and suffered from suicidal thoughts during her time at the Buckingham Palace. "You couldn't just go. You couldn't. I mean, you have to understand, as well, when I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver's license, my keys. All that gets turned over. I didn't see any of that any more," she said, and further claimed she didn't get any of those documents until they moved to the U.S.

However, Meghan didn't specify exactly when her passport was taken but going by her words ''since I joined the family'' it most probably refers to the time after she married Harry.

Royal sources fact checked Meghan's claims and told The Sun that Meghan's passport was taken as the Royal family had to ensure it doesn't fall into wrong hands and was kept in a safe for security reasons and was available to her when she needed it. "Of course the Royal Family would want to keep Meghan's passport safe,'' said royal author Margaret Holder to The Sun.

Margaret Holder also revealed that Meghan would have got her passport even after her wedding as she flew to private parties to New York, Canada, Amsterdam, and also Lake Como with George Clooney and these trips wouldn't have been possible without having her passport in hand. "But it's unthinkable she didn't carry it for personal and private trips such as her New York baby shower, travelling to see friends in Canada, partying in Amsterdam and going to Lake Como with George Clooney."

It is reported that the couple flew to 13 different countries since the time they were dating and went on official royal tours after their wedding to Morocco, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. Meghan would have needed her passport for all these visits and royal commentators have contested Meghan's claims.