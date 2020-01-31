Meghan Markle and Harry stepped down from their royal duties, sending shockwaves around the world. While many appreciated their bold move, others mocked the couple for not being strong and matured enough to handle a tough situation, which life usually throws up.

A close friend of Harry, Nacho Figueras, who is an Argentine polo player, spilled the beans by saying that Markle and Harry suffered a lot mentally after their exit from Buckingham Palace and all of it has taken an emotional toll on the couple. Figueras was talking to ABC news while appearing in a segment "Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and The Crown special".

Harry and Meghan just want to live a normal life

Figueras stressed on the fact that Markle and Harry always wanted to live a normal life and the constant privy eyes of the paparazzi had bothered them right from the day of their wedding. The paparazzi capturing their pictures in Canada upset them, he added.

"I spoke to Harry a few days ago. He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be right? Because when you have a thousand paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son that's not very, very normal."

Figueras stated that Harry is just doing things to protect his wife and son Archie and doesn't want them to suffer the same fate that his mother Princess Diana faced at the hands of an unruly press. "He's protecting his family, he's protecting his wife and his child—he was a son of someone that has suffered the attack from the press firsthand [his mother Princess Diana], and it's undeniable, and he doesn't want for that to happen to his family."