Shark Tank judge and billionaire Mark Cuban can smell opportunities a mile away and has been a guiding light to thousands of entrepreneurs around the world. His advice has a Midas touch and everyone aspires to reach his level of fame and success in the business world. Cuban has now predicted that Markle and Harry are capable of making "an ungodly amount of money" in their new life if they stay authentic and true to themselves.

Cuban is part of the upcoming television show from TMZ and Fox "Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis". He said during the filming of the show that Markle and Harry ''are the new Obamas" and will be a valuable brand who would be ''living the dream''.

Harry and Markle can pick and choose

The key to Meghan and Harry's success would depend on how they sell themselves, says Cuban. He advised the couple to limit their projects to a few and not try their hand at anything and everything. If the duo stick to this mantra, they'd make billions and live life on their own terms.

"As long as they stay authentic, as long as they limit their projects and don't try to sell everything and anything, then I think they are the new Obamas. They will have such a valuable brand that they will be able to pick and choose whatever they want to do. He continued saying that ''They're gonna be living the dream. Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable.''

"If either of them came on 'Shark Tank,' I wouldn't even wait for them to pitch. I'd be like 'I'm in. Whatever you want, yes,' because they're so marketable. It would be so easy to develop products and projects for them, with them, and around them."

Talking in an almost similar vein, Jonathan Shalit, a celebrity agent and chairman of London-based InterTalent Rights Group, told the Associated Press that Markle and Harry are much more valuable than the Obamas. "They are 100% more valuable than the Obamas. They are,'' and continued saying ''The Obamas aren't royal. They are!"