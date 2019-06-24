Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year and the Duchess of Sussex has not been shy in voicing her opinions. In fact, she may have rubbed quite a few people the wrong way, including the Queen. Her aim had been independence and a chance to carve her own path as a Royal, recently, both the couples Cambridge and Sussex split.

Now, many have attributed the split to an alleged feud brewing between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, that may very well be true. But it looks like the split has granted the freedom Meghan has been craving ever since she became a Royal. According to a Royal source, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have the freedom to do things "exactly how they want" with their new charitable projects after splitting from the Royal Foundation shared with Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William.

Reportedly Meghan and Harry's split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was completed after the families decided to take two different paths with their charitable works, it was revealed. Meghan May need a light touch going forward though. The Queen approved the split, but it is no secret that the monarch wasn't pleased. Meghan needs to be more diplomatic and a team player if she wants to hold her place in the Royal Family. Meghan cannot afford to alienate the Queen of all people. The source, speaking to Bazaar.com said that the freedom of creating a new foundation, no longer tied to the parameters and objectives already set by Prince Harry and Prince William in 2009 when the Royal Foundation was created, has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "very excited."

Meghan Markle has given birth to baby Archie, which may further solidify her place in the Royal Family, but she will still need to tread carefully.