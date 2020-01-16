In her first-ever public appearance after the 'Megxit' saga, Meghan Markle appeared at the headquarters of Justice for Girls, a charity that promotes social justice and an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls who live in poverty, in Vancouver. The Duchess of Sussex discussed 'climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples.'

Meghan visits 'Justice for Girls'

The organisation posted the pictures of 38-year-old Markle's visit to their headquarters on Twitter with a caption: "Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women's leadership."

While in one picture Markle is seen smiling and posing with a group of women from the charity, in another she is holding a cup as she talks with a charity member. Co-director at Justice for Girls Zoe Craig-Sparrow said that they were honoured to have Meghan join them.

"The Duchess met with our Co-Directors as well as representatives from our Board of Directors and staff. The Duchess put everyone at ease and had a really engaged discussion with us for 90 minutes about our work and the rights of teenage girls who live in poverty. We were honoured that she chose to have this conversation with us and is interested in the work we do," she said.

Meghan has hired an assistant for official communication

Later, the Duchess went to Downton Eastside Women's Center, where she discussed the issues affecting women in the community. The community centre shared a picture of Markle posing with the women, on their Facebook page. "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community," read the post.

Center's boss Kate Gibson revealed that they received a 'mysterious' email from a Hotmail account asking if the Duchess could visit them. It was confirmed that the email was sent by her assistant and not a royal aide.

Prince Harry all set to make last appearance as a 'Royal'

Ever since their split from the royal household, Prince Harry would carry out his last engagement as a member of the Royal Household to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace.

He also launched mental health initiative at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup launch, through a video in which Harry urges the men to refrain from 'grinning and bearing it.'

In a supposedly last royal engagement of the Duke, Harry said, "It is not just about being physically fit but more importantly mentally strong. The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough. You can't show your feelings, you need to grin and bear it. But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness."

Harry announces the Invictus Games to be hosted by Germany

The Duke of Sussex released a video on social media announcing the Invictus Games, a charity sports competition for wounded veterans, to be hosted at Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2022. Following their announcement that caused an uproar in the British monarchy, Meghan had returned to Canada while Harry decided to stay back to discuss the new terms and conditions with the British sovereign.

In a statement issued on Monday, the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II said, "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."