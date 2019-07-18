Meghan Markle seems to have had enough of criticism. The Duchess of Sussex is finally speaking out. Reportedly, Meghan Markle has broken her silence after weeks of backlash surrounding the Duchess of Sussex's and Prince Harry's demands for privacy regarding the christening of little Archie.

She was reportedly overheard making the remark to Pharrell Williams at the European premiere of Disney's latest hit movie, The Lion King. The hit singer said that he was happy for the couple, adding love is amazing and wonderful. He said: "Don't ever take that for granted but what it means in today's climate, I just wanted to tell you it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously. We cheer you guys on."

In an apparent reference to the royal family's public attention, she replied: "Oh thank you. They don't make it easy."

Now, the "they" Meghan may have been referring to may be the Royal Family or the press or the British public. It is no secret that Meghan Markle is fiercely protective of her privacy. And that protectiveness of baby Archie and her family has not earned her many fans. Especially when the christening of baby Archie was made private.

Meghan Markle has been alienating the press and the public ever since she got pregnant, the delivery of baby Archie was a secret and she even refused to pose for pictures on hospital steps. Her behavior in recent weeks hasn't rehabilitated her image either, since she made a spectacle of herself at Wimbledon when she didn't allow other attendees of the event from taking pictures. Well, it looks like Meghan is trying hard to be the perfect Royal, but all the criticism might be getting to her. We hope that Meghan is able to take all the criticism and become a better Duchess.