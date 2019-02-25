Meghan Markle seems to have got a bit punkish in her recent trip to Morocco.

In her recent visit to the town of Asni, the Duchess of Sussex did not seem to bother at all when local people there, as a mark of gratitude, put mehendi on her hand in a Henna ceremony. The ceremony, which is a tradition performed for pregnant woman, was to make a temporary tattoo on her index finger all the way up to her wrist.

Apart from the henna ceremony, the couple also visited the Education for All Boarding House in the Atlas mountain. The organisation has been responsible for imparting education to girls living in rural areas. As soon as the Duchess of Sussex met them, it seemed that her maternal instincts just hit her.

Later, the royal highness also visited the Lycee Collegial Le Grand Atlas. There they observed how students were learning English. Harry also presented the founder of Education for All, Michael McHugo, with an MBE for his efforts on gender equality in Morocco.

During her visit, Meghan kept her attire cool and at the same time, casual. She wore a blue blazer by Alicia+Olivia paired with a black T-Shirt and Hatch skinny jeans. She also accessorised her look with an Aritzia Wilfred scarf, along with Illesteva York sunglasses and Birdies Blackbird slippers. A pair of Boh Runga Discologo gold earrings just added more to her aura.

The Duchess of Sussex has been touring a lot, of late. Recently, she was in New York for her baby shower ceremony that was apparently hosted and sponsored by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams. The Duke and Duchess's baby is due this spring.