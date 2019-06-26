Preparations are in full swing for baby Archie's christening, but the question on everyone's mind is who is on the guest list? This question wouldn't merit much curiosity for any other Royal.

But since Meghan Markle has had to deal with family drama in public, people want to know if the Markle family is on the guest list. Chances of that happening seem to be quite slim. Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will likely make their next public appearance together at the christening of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The christening is reportedly due to take place in July this year, on an unspecified date. Most members of the Royal Family are expected to attend. But when it comes to Meghan's family, things might get a little bit tricky. Meghan Markle has had quite a few public spats with her family. The Markle family has not been camera shy either, talking to the press every chance they got. Meghan's sister Samantha, was quite active on social media.

She even used Meghan's name to promote her books. Her relationship with Thomas Markle, in particular, seems to have suffered since she joined the Royal Family as father and daughter have gotten more estranged. It is no secret that there is no love lost between Meghan Markle and Samantha Markle, in fact apart from her mother, we don't think anyone from the Markle family will be on the guest list.

Baby Archie will reportedly be baptised in Windsor this year at St George's Chapel. On Prince Harry's side of the family however, most members of the Royal Family are expected to attend, including Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and his father, Prince Charles. The Queen is not expected to attend, as she has prior commitments on the date.