Meghan Markle might be realizing that being a princess, or rather a Duchess isn't like in the movies. As an actress she might have figured that out sooner, and as such could be thinking of an exit strategy.

Apparently, Meghan Markle faced criticism from Australian author Germaine Greer when she shockingly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex would "bolt" from the stifling and "anachronistic" Royal Family.

In an interview last year with Australian programme 60 minutes, Ms. Greer said: "It's nearly always a question of the non-royal running for the hills just to get away from the whole thing. It's horrible, it's anachronistic."

In a reference to Meghan's first marriage, which ended in 2013, she added: "I think she'll bolt. She bolted before."

Now, we have to say that the judgment seems a little harsh. Meghan Markledid what was right for her and she deserves better than to be judged for it.

Ms.Greer added: "I hope in a way that she'll bolt but maybe she'll take Harry with her."

However, her claims were quickly rubbished by royal commentators.

Podcast "Royals" from Australian magazine New Idea, heard from royal commentator Angela Mollard, who gave her opinion on the shock claims from Ms.Greer.

New Idea editor Frances Sheen asked Ms. Mollard: "Do you think that's true?"

She replied: "I don't know. I couldn't guarantee, no one could, that this marriage will last.

"They come from hugely different backgrounds. I think she's had a lot freedom in her life to do what she wants to do. Royal life isn't free. It's obligation, it's duty, I imagine it's terribly boring. I think it will depend on the strength of their communication as a couple and whether they turn inwards to one another rather than outward."

Which seems to be a reasonable assumption to make, a marriage isn't a joke, it is very serious business, and it seems that Meghan knows this despite what people might think. The fact that she is married into the Royal Family notwithstanding.

Ms. Mollard also called the suggestion that Harry would follow Meghan "ridiculous", adding: "Well, Harry can't bolt, he's part of the Royal Family."

She continued: "I think the greatest thing in their favour is they're a long way down the line.