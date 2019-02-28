Finally, we have some sort of confirmation. The Royal Bay's gender has finally been revealed.

Apparently, after much speculation and internet sleuthing, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been telling their friends the sex of their baby...and apparently...

It's a boy! A source told Us Weekly that while Meghan was at her baby shower in New York City earlier this month, she spilled the beans to her friends.

Apparently, speculation about whether the baby would be a boy or a girl started literally the day Meghan and Harry announced the pregnancy, but because of a comment Harry made back in October while he and Meghanwere on their royal tour, people thought it was going to be a girl.

Reportedly at a different event on that same royal tour, Harry said he *hoped* it would be a girl, which felt like a confirmation to some royal fans.

But then, at Meghan's baby shower last week, her friend Abigail Spencer walked in with two separate gifts wrapped in blue. You can see the tippy top of one of them in this picture. And now we have confirmation that it is indeed a boy. We wish you well Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

