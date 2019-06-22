Meghan Markle may feel alone in the Royal Palace, but the Duchess of Sussex sure has some high profile friends. Is Meghan Markle choosing her friends over her family? It certainly looks like it.

Reportedly Meghan Markle has reached out to her Hollywood A-lister friends as she struggles to adapt to life in the Royal Family, insiders have revealed.

A royal source told Heat magazine: "Meghan feels that the palace's way of transitioning her from Hollywood actress to British royal did her no favours, and now she's prepared to go over their heads and speak to the people she thinks can help her best." These names, sure could help Meghan, but at what cost? The source added, "You can't get much more of a publicity powerhouse than George Clooney, or, more to the point a cleverer woman than Amal."

Meghan Markle may be further alienating the Royal Family with this move. She may even be outright disrespecting them. Expecting Hollywood celebrities to help you adapt to the Royal lifestyle over the Royal Family itself, is a ludicrous notion. But it seems that Meghan is trying to make a point of sorts. We think, she wants to let the Family know that she has people in her corner as well. Highly influential people. It could come off as a threat of sorts.

Meghan joined the Royal Family last year, and has been a fish out of water ever since, even despite her best efforts, Meghan is still seen as an outsider. Meghan Markle is trying her best to adapt, but she also needs to know when to fold and walk away from a fight.

The Duchess of Sussex has rubbed quite a few people the wrong way and if she doesn't correct her behavior, we don't think, even her Hollywood friends will be able to help her.