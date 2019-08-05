Meghan Markle is set to celebrate her birthday without much pomp or splendor. Well, not the pomp and splendor a Royal is used to anyway.

The Duchess of Sussex sure has come a long way. She struggled as an actress in Hollywood before finding success with "Suits" and now she is a member of the Royal Family. However, things weren't always so fairy tale-like for Meghan. Apparently, there was once point in her life that she regarded as "brutal."

Meghan Markle may still be struggling with the criticism she faces as a Royal. But that is nothing compared to her struggles in her twenties. writing in her now defunct blog, The Tig, the now Duchess once revealed how her 20s were "brutal."

Meghan added: "My 20s were brutal – a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as everyone else.....My high school had cliques: the black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls.....Being biracial, I fell somewhere in between."

It is good to know that Meghan can relate to the struggles of a commoner growing up. Her first hand experience with the treatment of race and her place in society could give her a unique advantage while dealing with the public. But as things stand, it looks like she might be on the verge of squandering her experience. Meghan's recent behavior makes us think that she is trying to distance herself from her past. Maybe even completely ignore it.

No one can fault her for trying to forget a brutal period of her life, but she should learn and grow from it, not push it aside. Meghan Markle will be celebrating her 38th birthday on August 4.