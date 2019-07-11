Meghan Markle's public outing at Wimbledon isn't winning her any fans. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex, was accused of breaking a longstanding Wimbledon tradition, with officials claiming the royal had been "a nightmare" when she visited.

Meghan Markle has been known to flout a rule or two. But apparently, the 37-year-old made two massive "faux-pas" while watching friend Serena Williams at the tennis championships. According to Yahoo, she made few friends when she appeared at the All England Club's members' area while wearing a pair of jeans. Etiquette for the event means those in the area are expected to dress in formal attire. Organisers also criticised her "self-regarding paranoia" after her bodyguards were forced to tell tennis fans to stop snapping the Duchess. It looks like special considerations were made for Meghan and her attire that has not been given to long-standing members of the All England Club.

One member, who has been at the club for 30 years, remarked: "She's not allowed to wear jeans."

And one official went further, adding: "It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare."

Meghan ruffled feathers after her staff reportedly ordered people in the stands to stop taking her photograph during the appearance.

But a royal source insisted it is "not uncommon" for royal bodyguards to step in when the public are taking snaps.

The insider told the Daily Mail: "It's not uncommon for personal protection officers accompanying any members of the royal family to ask people not to take pictures so they can engage with people and events rather than camera phones." Reportedly, a woman who was at the event was forbidden from snapping pics with the Duchess in the vicinity. She remarked that the staff member did not look pleased with the request he had to make. Meghan Markle is known to protect her privacy fiercely. But expecting people to go out of their way to respect her privacy at a public event is taking things a little too far.