Meghan Markle is firing on all cylinders against the British media for constantly keeping an eye on her and that has affected her marital life with Prince Harry and is upset about the fact that the media gave bad coverage against her when she was pregnant. A new report is out that states Meghan Markle was begging for media attention before marrying Prince Harry and she did everything she can to get the media's attention, so they could feature her on the tabloids.

The Mail on Sunday's Katie Hind revealed that she personally met Meghan in London's trendy Soho in November 2013 and stated the future Duchess of Sussex had hounded her for a meeting and her publicist had begged her for a feature. ''Keen to make a name in Britain, her U.K. publicist had all but begged me — then a show business journalist for a red-top newspaper – to meet the actress for a drink,'' she said.

Katie revealed that she did not even hear Meghan Markle's name in 2013 despite she starring in the television show Suits. Katie then met Meghan and the duo spoke till 11 p.m and also hugged each other before leaving. She added that Meghan was "eager" to make her a friend. "It soon became clear that Meghan was determined to raise her profile, even if it was with an inconsequential 80-word piece tagged onto the end of my weekly column. All in all, she seemed grateful that I was helping. We even hugged."

Katie was then surprised after watching Meghan Markle's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where she lashed out at the media. Katie wondered how Meghan did a complete u-turn in just a short span of six years. She also claimed that Meghan had asked her dating advice on Ashley Cole. But Hind says she advised Meghan not to date him and explained how his cheating allegations has hounded his marriage to Cheryl.

She summed it up by saying that Meghan looked disappointed for being advised not to date Ashley Cole and stated that her face turned sour and she felt "bad that I had crushed her dream of becoming a WAG."