Meghan Markle can't seem to catch a break. The Duchess recently spoke at a panel during International Women's Day and though her comments were fiercely feminist, it seems like there were those who were not completely impressed with Meghan.

Apparently, Meghan Markle is "damaging" the Royal Family with the constant rumours surrounding her, as they give a too-personal insight into the life of royals after their centuries-long attempts to maintain an aura of mystery around them, an expert said.

Reportedly the rumours, interviews and leaks regarding the Duchess of Sussex are disrupting the sense of "aloofness and mystery" carefully created by the Royal Family in the past years, according to Sheela Mackintosh-Stewart, a relationship expert.

She told Express.co.uk: "The Royal Family has survived for centuries due to their ability to adapt to societal changes whilst also maintaining aloofness and mystery.

"When it comes to Meghan, constant public rumours have damaged this carefully crafted image, making her appear less mysterious and less royal."

Meghan Markle's celebrity and the constant media scrutiny she is under, is apparently damaging the image of the Royal family, but we have to say, how is an increased media scrutiny Meghan Markle's fault? Apparently, Mrs Mackintosh-Stewart believes, had an impact on how Meghan is seen by Britons, who partially lost their affection for Meghan.

She said: "If Meghan's friends did out her side of the story on the family rift at her request, then it shows a lack of discretion befitting of her royal status.

"It's understandable that Meghan wants to prove her point, but time would be better spent considering how she can make things right in her family, rather than what they did to make things wrong.

"It's always easier to see someone else's part in the problem than our own."

From what the expert has to say, it seems that the Royal family frowns on transparency. Well in the modern world, keeping secrets and being mysterious maybe harder than the Palace thought.