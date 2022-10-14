Meghan and Harry Acted 'Like Teenagers'; Treated Secretary Samantha Cohen Harshly, Claims Royal Author

Meghan Markle and Harry acted like teenagers and Duchess made crushing comments to a royal aide, according to a new book. Former private secretary Samantha Cohen was treated "harshly" by the couple, according to Royal correspondent Valentine Low, who wrote Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown."

Before joining Harry's team, Samantha worked for the Queen. "When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam is an incredible problem solver, she's a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult," said Low.

Samantha Cohen Was Treated Harshly By The Couple

Low underlined that Cohen was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn't normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.

"She was shouted at by Meghan... she was said to have said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers," said Low.

Meghan Was Unhappy With Arrangements

Low also described the "crushing" phrase that the Duchess used to one of her team in jaw-dropping allegations, before delving into what he believes really happened during the Tiaragate saga. "Problems started before the wedding about all sorts of things. The choir, the food," he said, according to The Sun.

The Palace was to reveal the specific details about the function as the dress, cake and others to keep the news people happy. But Meghan was unhappy with the arrangement and alternative plans were drummed up.

"There was some poor woman presenting an alternative plan and Meghan was really unhappy with the alternative plan," said the author.

About the arrangements, Meghan told Cohen: "Believe me if there was anybody else I could get to do this, I would."

Low also revealed on the show that the Duke's frustrations with his team came from the fact he was eager to make his mark before his "shelf life" expired. Harry was eager to build a lasting legacy before Prince George's 18th birthday, the author claimed, according to The Sun.