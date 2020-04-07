Savage, the latest song from Megan Thee Stallion, appears to have become the coronavirus lockdown anthem for celebrities who are whole-heartedly participating in the Savage challenge, going viral on social media sites.

Singer Megan Thee Stallion performed the challenge clad in black coloured lingerie. Setting the temperature soaring, the sexy siren gyrated to the song as she participated in the viral trend. Megan captioned her post: "Savage challenge in my @savagexfenty "

What is Savage Challenge?

With the world under Covid-19 lockdown, celebrities have found a way of not only keeping themselves entertained, but also ensuring that their fans and followers too indulge in some healthy challenges. Named after the song itself, the Savage Challenge is the latest buzz creating challenge on social media sites.

Believed to have been started by TikTok user @keke.janajah aka Keara Wilson, the dance moves challenge was first posted by her on March 10. "Doing my dance until someone famous does it! EVERYONE TAG @theestallion thank you guys for all the support," she captioned.

The challenge was finally picked up by the singer herself who posted her version of the challenge on Instagram on March 16. She captioned the post: "Take # 552 #savagechallenge #quarantineandchill."

Trending highly on TikTok and Instagram, the viral challenge has seen a host of celebrities participating in the trend either by dancing or uploading their old pictures or videos to the beats of the song. The challenge includes people indulging in a free-style dance routine involving hip moments as per the changing beats.

Celebrities who have participated in the Savage challenge

While a number of Instagram and TikTok users have participated in the challenge, celebrities too haven't remained untouched by the Savage bug. Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez posted a video of scenes from her various movies for the challenge. The singer posted the clip on her TikTok profile with the caption: 'Savage challenge.'

Dressed in a casual white coloured top and blue jeans, actress Jessica Alba too posted the challenge on her Instagram page. She captioned the post: "#friyay #happyathome #megantheestallion #savagechallenge -and learned this one in 12 min while @cash_warren was silently judging me."

Justin Bieber along with his wife Hailey Bieber participated in the challenge and posted their moves. Iconic singer Janet Jackson too included her clips to participate in the challenge.