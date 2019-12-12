So far, Mega Millions has reached the jackpot amount six times and coinciding with draw on Friday, the 13th. This Friday being the 13th and just ahead of the Christmas holiday season, lottery organizers are upbeat to sell more tickets till the last minute.

With nobody getting the matching numbers for over two months, the amount of Mega Millions jackpot has already touched $340 million. Last time the jackpot was hit Sept. 24, when a $227 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Texas. The Friday jackpot amount is the game's largest since June 7, when a $530 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

Friday the 13th draw

The Mega Millions jackpot for 12/13/19 is $340 million and the draw will be held Friday the 13th, at 11 pm ET. The draw sports five white balls from those numbered 1 to 70, and one gold Mega Ball will be drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25.

If the numbers on one row of any ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn, then the ticket holder will become the winner of jackpot to claim the prize money with a cash-value option of $230.8 million. There are eight categories of prize amounts between the lowest $2 to the jackpot amount, this time $340 million. Mega Millions is drawn twice in a week -- Tuesday and Friday. However, there was no winner for grand prize since Sept. 24.

Last jackpot winner

The last Mega Millions grand prize was for $227 million on Sept 24 from the city of Cedar Park, Texas and the winner from nearby Leander claimed prize though he or she wished to remain anonymous. Usually, Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million, and other prizes range from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are priced $2 per ticket, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous purchased the winning ticket at Lakeline Express Mart, located at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd., in Cedar Park and it was the the 13th Mega Millions jackpot to go to Texas and the first since October 2016 when a trust in Rockwall claimed a $49 million. Texas joined the Mega Million game in 2003 and had its first Mega Millions jackpot winner in 2004 when Ut Van Nguyen of Carrollton claimed the $101 million in the Oct. 1, 2004 drawing.