The Mega Millions jackpot for 11/22/19 is $208 million and the draw will be held today, Friday at 11 pm ET. As already known, five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 70, one gold Mega Ball will be drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 to 25.

If the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn today, you will emerge as the winner of today's jackpot to claim the prize money with a cash-value option of $141 million. There are nine categories of prize amounts ranging $2 to the jackpot.

Drawn twice a week

Mega Millions is drawn twice in a week -- Tuesday and Friday. The numbers on last draw held on Tuesday (11/22/19) were: 22-43-44-47-66 with a Mega Ball of 22. The Megaplier was 3x. The jackpot amount was worth $192 million, with a cash-value option of $129.3 million. However, there was no winner for grand prize or for the second prize of $1 million.

In addition, there were 12 tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize. Two of those purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1 for third-prize winnings of $30,000. According to Mega Millions, overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24, though it is as rare as one in 303 million for jackpot.

Last jackpot winner from Texas

The last Mega Millions grand prize winner was for $227 million on 09/24/19 from the city of Cedar Park, Texas and the winner from nearby Leander claimed prize though he wished to remain anonymous.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million or more with a Megaplier. Tickets are sole at $2 per line, and odds of winning with a $2 Mega Millions ticket are one in 303 million.