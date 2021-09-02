Meet These 10 Science and Research Websites Making The Web Great

Since the start of the decade, more people are being consumed by the digital world, with the internet shaping the way humans interact using technology â€” from news media, politics, and entertainment to health stimuli.

In fact, one study by researchers at the Nanyang Technological University unveiled that digital technology use, like social networking, has increased astronomically for health communication, as nearly five million social media users are active in Singapore, as of post-COVID in 2021.

As more people are attuned to stories about diseases and illness due to unprecedented epidemiological events having occurred globally, online health-based resources are becoming somewhat of a necessity for some.

The following is a list of ten high-performing science and research websites that are making the Asian Web great. Check it out.

10. Quanta Magazine

Quantum Magazine is an editorially independent go-to source for intriguing and divine stories, delving into topics of physics, biology, mathematics, and computer science. The magazine boasts itself solely on its devotion to in-depth, accurate journalism that serves the public interest.

This American online publication initiated its first issue in 2012, originally launched as Simons Science News. Since then, it has become a trusted news source in the scientific community.

9. Mental Daily

Mental Daily is an online source for research news on all aspects of the mind and human behavior. Research stories entail the focus areas of health, clinical, social, industrial and organizational, and cybernetic psychology. Opinionated articles cover a range of stimulating social and health issues.

Founded in late-2016, it has become an insightful site for psychology research. Its articles have been sourced by a plethora of science and health organizations, institutions, think tanks, as well as mainstream outlets, such as the Postimees, Engadget, HuffPost, Psychology Today, MedPage Today, Glamour, and Sputnik.

8. Psych Central

Psych Central is a leading website for news and mental health information, as part of Healthline Media, Inc., as of 2021. The site offers a variety of useful resources and includes online support groups and communities, with its forum board having amassed over 500,000 members since its foundation.

This independent news source was founded in 1991 by John Grohol, Psy.D, a candid researcher, and a publisher of notable research on mental health disorders that implicate digital landscapes, like social media addiction.

7. MedicalXpress

MedicalXpress is dubbed as a science, research, and technology news site as part of the brand Science X. According to its site, it is devoted to providing "the most complete and comprehensive daily coverage of the full sweep of science, technology, and medicine news."

The site publishes a variety of research stories, including topics on addiction, degenerative diseases, developmental disorders, cardiology, diabetes, endocrinology, genetics, immunology, neuroscience, obstetrics, oncology, pediatrics, and psychology.

6. PopSci

PopSci, also known as Popular Science, covers science and technology subjects. It is considered one of the oldest American magazines of its kind, with an origination date of 1872.

In recent times, the site has become an efficient source for DIY tips and reviews of trending products. It is still, however, a leading source for news and the latest research on scientific breakthroughs.

5. Science News

Science News is an American magazine that publishes the latest science and technology developments. It is based in Washington, D.C., and has been in existence since 1922.

In the magazine, topics covered include physics, earth science, genetics, and neuroscience. Its print circulation is estimated to be more than 100,000.

4. Futurism

Futurism leads a digital journey of bringing its readers a diverse range of stories about the future of science and technology. Topics published by its writers tend to center on artificial intelligence, biotechnology, visions of science fiction, medicine, and genetics.

The online publishing brand is partnered with Singularity University. Its cutting-edge journalism and analysis on science-based topics led to its label as a high-performing digital media platform for science and tech enthusiasts.

3. Science Daily

Science Daily is one of the oldest American aggregators of science-based press releases on research, launched in 1995. Its style of press release distribution is like that of Phys.org, MedicalXpress, and EurekAlert!.

The online news aggregator of press releases is one of the most visited websites on the web for science and technology research. It covers a wide range of topics, including health, psychology, medicine, space, mathematics, computational science, business, society, and climatology.

2. Live Science

Live Science is a site dedicated to science news, currently operated by British media brand Future. It was launched in 2004 and since had its stories syndicated on Fox News, MSNBC, AOL, and Yahoo News.

The site reports on news surrounding space, physics, planetary phenomenons, health, animals, and history. Its forum board is one of the most active on the Web for a digital news publication.

1. Nature

Nature is a British-based scientific journal that publishes a plethora of peer-reviewed research on a variety of academic disciplines, such as science and technology.

The journal was founded in 1869. It has become synonymous with the facilitation of modernized scientific journalism, having led and published countless innovations and breakthroughs throughout the entire enterprise of science.