A 23-year-old Myanmar woman, who claims to have a waist of only 13.7 inches, has claimed that her healthy lifestyle is the secret of her natural slenderness. But many social media users, who have come across her Instagram posts, claimed that the photos of her extreme hourglass figure are nothing but a result of image editing or drastic measures like rib removal and corseting.

The Myanmar student Su Moh Moh Naing claims to have a natural waist, which is believed to be one of the smallest in the world and clarified that she never edited her photos. She explained that it is all about her healthy eating habits and genetics.

Naing said she is in a healthy disposition and keeps a healthy diet. "So, there is nothing to worry about," the Burmese student said. "I don't think there is something wrong with how I look. I enjoy posing for pictures and showing off my looks. The compliments are very flattering. People agree that it is a beautiful look."

The 'Beauty' and The 'Ugly Truth'

Currently, a woman from the U.K., Ethel Granger with a 13-inch waist size has the Guinness World Record for the smallest waist. She has undergone a life of waist training and also wears corsets on a regular basis just to make sure that her extreme hourglass figure is perfect. However, as per reports, many women with such small waists have confessed that they had removed ribs to get the desired shape.

In the case of Ning, it is not clear whether she has a natural waist as it appears on her photos. Despite accusation of photo editing around the waist side, most of the comments on her photos are positive, while some fans praise her beautiful looks.

But many similar photos or videos do not spread the positive outlook around the social media platforms, particularly on TikTok. A BBC report claimed that the controversial video-sharing app could encourage unhealthy habits and can trigger people who have already suffered from eating disorders with 'pro-ana' and 'pro-mia' content.

Despite these concerns, the app is extremely popular around, especially among the age group of 16 to 24. But there is a concern that too many such TikTok videos are promoting the eating disorders. Eating disorder charity 'Beat' said it supports TikTok's action to reduce the spread of such content, but there are still some harmful videos on the app.

A 19-year-old woman, who spends almost 40 percent of her time on TikTok, watching several weight-loss videos, said one night she was on the app and she felt so negative about herself. She said, "I paid £85 for a gym set and personalized fitness plan... For some people, it may be really positive and inspire them to have their own weight loss journey, but for me and a lot of my friends it's a negative issue which at times makes me want to delete the app altogether."