Shilpa Reddy, a prominent name in the world of fashion and lifestyle industry has come a long way from being a model to leading the models with her creation and is a very well known active socialite in Hyderabad.

Graduated from the Academy of Design, Toronto, Shilpa is a true believer of the sustainable fashion movement. She believes in fostering change to fashion products and the fashion system towards greater ecological integrity and social justice.

In today's time, sustainable fashion is highly in demand especially with the current ecological crisis, it has become the need of the hour.

Over the years, Shilpa has emphasized the importance of making clothes in a more environmentally friendly manner and aimed to minimize any undesirable environmental effect of the product's life cycle by ensuring efficient and careful use of natural resources.

Talking about the same. Shilpa shares, "I have always believed that there is no beauty in the finest cloth if it makes hunger and unhappiness. Creating ecological integrity and social justice is the key to successful businesses. Fast fashion is like fast food. After the sugar rush, it just leaves the bad taste in the mouth".

Apart from being a fashion designer, model, and beauty queen she is also an icon for women's fitness and is extensively known for her writing style.

Shilpa is also known as an influential socialite who is actively associated with sustainable lifestyle discussions and has been featured as a speaker at many reputed social forums. She is on the board of trustees at AMF. She is the brand ambassador of 'Roshni', an organization for mental health awareness and a patron with 'Teach for Change'. In addition to these, she is the brand ambassador of COWE (Confederation Of Women Entrepreneurs) where she was invited to speak for women Entrepreneurship, counselling and handholding to enhance their skills.