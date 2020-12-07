Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilises the internet and online-based technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media platforms to promote products and services. Serial entrepreneur Jai Sharma is well known for turning many struggling start-ups from 0 to multi-million dollar brands with his techniques and strategies.

He has trained and helped over one 124,000 businesses worldwide, he is passionate about using new technologies to boost sales for entrepreneurs community around the world. "The term digital marketing has grown in popularity over time. In Italy, digital marketing is referred to as web marketing. Worldwide, digital marketing has become the most common term especially after the year 2013", says Jai Sharma.

Jai is also known as one of the top software sellers in the marketing circle with a record of producing over 24, six-figure flash sale campaigns. His projects witnessed $100K revenue in less than seven days on every single project. Online marketing as we see, is growing rapidly day by day and the right keywords with techniques only win the game. His techniques and strategies are being followed across top MNCs.

He was invited at top marketing events around the world as speaker, corporates for growth sessions, marketing sessions and entrepreneurship discussions. He is one of the best sales trainers and mentors in the world with vast experience and proven results.