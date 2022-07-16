Meet Ross Kernez, the Organiser of the New York's SEO Meetup

The relevance of digital marketing, content creation, and Search Engine Optimization has increased manifold for companies to increase their online visibility. Taking measures to improve your brand and staying ahead of your competitors is the need of the hour. Networking is another crucial factor that serves as the biggest tool to garner more business for your enterprise. Identifying the current market scenario, Ross Kernez, the founder of SEO Meetup, has taken the plunge to organize New York's SEO Meetup for all those who are interested in networking and learning more about digital marketing and its benefits.

The online meeting is said to take place on the 28th of July 2022, at 6 pm EDT, which will take the participants through the intricacies of online marketing and improve their rate of investment. The meeting will give all attendees the opportunity to learn from like-minded online marketing professionals in and around New York. This online setup is beneficial for those who are interested in content marketing, link building, local SEO, national SEO, international SEO, technical SEO, and enterprise SEO. The meeting will shed light on digital PR, paid marketing, and affiliate marketing.

For his excellent advice and tailor-made digital marketing tactics, Ross has received attention from a variety of media outlets, including IBM Systems, Databox, Influencer Marketing Club, Forbes, and Lifewire, among others. He has over a decade of experience in digital marketing and has assisted startups in increasing revenue by focusing on website traffic and leads. Ross claims that increased website traffic contributes to improved organic visibility, which leads to increased revenue.

Ross was part of the team that built the search engine Grace AI. As a community builder and marketing mentor, he assists startups in developing their websites and ranking at the top of search results.