Lokesh Kangaraj's latest movie with Vijay has got one more member to the cast. Singer and actress Soundarya Nandakumar has been brought on board.

The actress has confirmed the news to The Times of India and revealed that the offer came to her after the makers came across her performance in her short film, Yours Shamefully.

"The script is such that almost all the characters have prominence. It's too overwhelming to stand beside Thalapathy and act. It feels surreal to star alongside him," she is quoted as saying in the daily.

The actress has indicated that she is enjoying the shooting of the movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. Soundarya Nandakumar adds that it is different level of experience to work with Vijay and the team.

"Acting-wise, I've never really had goals as music has always been my top priority. With this film, I get to see how movies are actually being made. There is a lot to learn and explore. Just being in the set is overwhelming," she claims.

The Madurai girl made her acting debut in Rajinikanth's Kabali where she was seen in the role of a pub singer. She has become a household name after working in Vijay TV's popular show Pagal Nilavu. She has been part of a couple of TV shows in the same channel.

Coming back to Thalapathy 64, the shooting of the movie is happening in New Delhi. The movie has Malavika Mohanan in the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman, Sanjeev, Ramya Subaramaian and others are in the cast.

The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.