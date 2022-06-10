Meet Mackenzie Thompson, The Millennial Entrepreneur Shaking Up The E-commerce Industry

Mackenzie Thompson, an entrepreneur, has endured various challenges, including relocating, losing a job, and failing to succeed in his first enterprise. He now understands how to deal with setbacks while remaining motivated. The tech entrepreneur works with clients all over the world, guiding them to a yearly ROI of 5-10x and revenues from day one. The entrepreneur's agency processes more than 50 orders per firm every day using the new Facebook shop's function.

With the advent of technology, there has been an increase in retail companies going online. The e-commerce industry is getting more competitive, as all companies are working on building their online structure. Mackenzie Thompson gives insight based on his experience with entrepreneurs scaling up their e-commerce businesses.

Mackenzie's strength of character and resilience is applaudable and his never-say-die attitude made him determined to get back up and rise above all the challenges in his life. So one day, he wanted to change and turn his life around for the better and pursued entrepreneurship, which is something he always wanted to do. He did this while he was still working a 9-5 phone sales job.

Mackenzie Thompson says that he is more of a tech entrepreneur than an E-commerce entrepreneur. Tech is something he has always been a master of. Hence, along with helping people with Facebook Marketplace, he provides technical help and software remedies. Thompson has helped many business owners, brands, and entrepreneurs with various tech solutions and software in the past few years.

Mackenzie's is currently focused on his program called "The Hive Mind" where he not only provides teaching but a program that provides various means of training online and a private community where members can network with one another 24/7. Mackenzie's success in the world of tech, E-Commerce, and his business is just the beginning of the big things he has planned for himself. He wants to gain the trust of international clients, travels a lot, and inspires people to believe in their dreams.

