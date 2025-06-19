Meet Kenchen Bharwani: The Mastermind of Off-Price Fashion's Economic Growth in the United States

As the U.S. fashion industry faces a generational shift, consumer priorities pivoted toward affordability and sustainability. Shoppers want stylish clothing without the ethical baggage of fast fashion ushering in an era where off-price fashion is no longer niche, but a strategic economic driver. Enter Kenchen Bharwani.

With nearly two decades of experience, Bharwani has been at the forefront of this movement. Known for transforming unsold inventory into scalable retail solutions, she has emerged as a game-changer for American brands, retailers, and consumers.

Kenchen approaches the industry with a holistic mindset optimizing supply chains, reviving dormant inventories, and breathing new life into underperforming product categories. "My job isn't just to move product. It's to create possibility from what the market discards," Bharwani shares. "That's where real innovation begins."

Through her insights, Bharwani has shown how off-price fashion evolved from bargain bins to a boardroom priority and why both U.S. retailers and wholesalers are investing in it.

Bringing Off-Price Fashion to U.S. Consumers

Off-price fashion connects global manufacturers with American buyers seeking quality goods at reduced costs. Bharwani's entry into the field began at PT Chandrishka Apparel in Indonesia, where she helped a struggling export house grow by attracting international buyers including major American brands through her networking acumen and expertise.

Before "off-price" became an industry buzzword, she was already connecting manufacturers in Asia and Africa to U.S. wholesalers and retailers, building a cross-border network that powers today's off-price supply chain.

Her success led her to Karmin Industries Inc., one of North America's top wholesalers. Tasked with expanding the off-price segment, Bharwani introduced a supply chain model sourcing from vetted vendors across Pakistan, Ethiopia, and Egypt benefiting retailers across the U.S. and giving consumers access to quality goods at lower prices.

"Her knowledge and connections are extensive. It helped lead us to an expanded base of supply, increased production, procurement and profitability," said a Karmin executive. "This has been a key factor in reducing our costs."

Reinventing the Off-Price Fashion Playbook

Bharwani's impact is most apparent in her sourcing innovations. She's tapped into underutilized global textile capabilities, bringing premium fleece blends from Pakistan, double pique knits from Ethiopia, and ring-spun cotton tees from Kenya to American shelves.

In one standout case, she transformed leftovers of a rare double pique knit fabric with moisture-wicking abilities from Al Asr Industries PLC in Ethiopia into a line of men's activewear tops under Karmin's Azur private label. The result: affordable performance apparel for U.S. retailers and a new revenue stream for the Ethiopian manufacturer.

The designs were later showcased at Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week, with 430,000 units purchased by Gor Factory, helping Al Asr break into Europe. Her knack for connecting the right fabric with the right market has made her indispensable. "I don't just fill a gap I anticipate it," Bharwani says.

Turning Deadstock into Economic Wins

As lead fashion consultant at Empire Apparel LLC today, Bharwani recently led a landmark acquisition and redistribution of 1.2 million units of Hanes Brands Inc. inventory. Amid inflation and overstock, this move gave American discount retailers premium access at off-price rates.

She oversaw and advised her team on everything from quality control to buyer segmentation, ensuring rapid inventory turnover while maximizing margins. The initiative didn't just give smaller retailers a competitive edge without costly production it allowed consumers to access quality apparel at reduced prices. The project also opened new export channels to Europe and reduced textile waste, promoting sustainability.

"This wasn't just about clearing inventory," she notes. "It was about building a circular economy that uplifts retailers, expands consumer choice, and aligns with sustainability goals."

Redefining U.S. Fashion Economics

Off-price fashion is expected to outpace traditional retail as inflation and evolving values shape consumer behaviour. Bharwani has laid the groundwork through sourcing, vendor relationships, and brand strategy to turn what was once excess into a growth engine for the U.S. fashion economy.

Her model leverages surplus stock as an asset, not a liability. Her work empowers small businesses, supports job creation, and contributes to the reindustrialization of American fashion by shortening supply chains and offering alternatives to fast fashion.

Bharwani's success isn't just measured by units moved but by the ecosystems she strengthens, the value she unlocks, and the economic resilience she fosters within the retail market.

Wherever off-price fashion is heading next, Kenchen Bharwani will be leading the charge one deadstock success story at a time.