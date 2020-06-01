It is never too early or late to become successful in your life. Kanthi Dutt is one such business strategy consultant and entrepreneur who started his career at the tender age of 12 and is now a well-established businessman from Hyderabad, India.

Coming from a background of an educationalist family brought in a lot of setbacks for Kanthi Dutt initially with the young age being one of the major concerns. But his passion and determination to start something of his own, paved Kanthi's way towards success.

Kanthi Dutt is now 20 years old and is a proud owner and CEO of a branding solutions & entertainment company named Spartans Media based out of Hyderabad. Over the years, Kanthi has worked with many leading brands like Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, Telangana Tourism, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Bajaj Electricals, Colors TV, Reebok, TruJet Airlines, Coca-Cola to name a few.

The young entrepreneur has also founded 1CroreTees, a smart social initiative to raise funds for creating better literacy standards in rural areas.

Apart from acing his entrepreneurial ventures, Kanthi is also pursuing Bachelors in Business Administration to gain relative knowledge.

Talking about the same, Kanthi shares, "It's been a roller coaster ride ever since I've started! Gaining knowledge from what we do is a more effective time than what you learn/know out of books. So I can definitely state that I've got greater experience and exposure than any other 20 year old".

Kanthi Dutt has also bagged the title of Best Young Entrepreneur by Vizag District Business Forum and Telangana Rashtra Sarwabhowma Award 2019 by the Government of Telangana.

At the mere age of 20, Kanthi has carved his niche in the business sector. His mantra of hard work, determination and smart managerial skills have proved to clearly prove that age is no bar to achieve success in life.