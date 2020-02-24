A study, published in American Cancer Society, said an estimated 606,520 people will die from cancer in 2020 while the World Health Organization (WHO) figures put it that one in 5 men and one in 6 women worldwide develop cancer during their lifetime, and one in 8 men and one in 11 women die from the disease.

But here is a doctor in the US who is the first to cure cancer in mice by using laser-activated nanoparticles. The amazing fact about this technology is, it does not require chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery.

Who is Dr Hadiyah-Nicole Green?

Dr Hadiyah-Nicole Green completed her bachelor of science in physics with a concentration in optics and minor in mathematics from Alabama A&M University in 1999. She received her master of science in physics with a concentration in Nanobiophotonics in 2009 and her PhD in physics in 2012 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She also received $300,000 in scholarships and fellowships, including the National Physical Science Consortium Fellowship, David and Lucille Packard Foundation Fellowship, National Science Foundation Bridge to the Doctorate Fellowship and AAMU Presidential Scholarship.

Dr Hadiyah-Nicole Green's research interest include laser treatments for cancer, immunotherapy, nanoparticle conjugation, biomarker targeting, drug delivery and translational studies and clinical trials.

Research to cure cancer

Dr Hadiyah-Nicole Green has become the first doctor to successfully cure cancer in mice using laser-activated nanoparticles, revealed reports but the unique thing about this treatment technology, which was found to successfully cure cancer after testing on mice within 15 days, is that it doesn't require chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. The doctor has now received a $1.1 million grant from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to expand the nanoparticle cancer treatment research.

It should be noted that cancer treatment became her aim in life after the death of her aunt Ora Lee, who was a patient of cancer, as well as her uncle, General Lee Smith, who suffered from negative side effects of chemotherapy after diagnosed with cancer.

Currently, the doctor is running Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation, a non-profit founded in memory of her aunt. She is continuing her research on defeating cancer by using laser-activated nanoparticles. As per the reports, Dr Hadiyah-Nicole Green's main agenda is to make cancer treatment accessible, affordable and effective.